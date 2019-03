Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found unresponsive Tuesday following a shooting in southwest Memphis, Memphis Police said.

First responders are still on the scene in the 4000 block of Westmont near Chickasaw Park.

Police say the victim was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

One person has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation.

Told victim has been shot. You can see bloody clothing on scene. He’s now being loaded onto chopper. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/raoGLuWxrN — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) March 26, 2019