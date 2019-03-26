× Police: Man attacks woman outside southeast Shelby County home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman outside her southeast Shelby County home.

Nicholas Stewart was reportedly over at the victim’s home trying to restart her car, but when he couldn’t get it fixed, things got heated. The woman blamed him and that’s when police say Stewart grabbed her head and started hitting her in the face.

The woman claimed he then picked her up and threw her to the ground several times before forcing her into his vehicle. That’s where he allegedly put a gun to her head and then fired three rounds into the air while screaming, “I’m tired of you blaming me for everything that goes bad in your life.”

The woman was able to escape and run into her home to call 911.

Stewart was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, and several counts of reckless endangerment wit a deadly weapon.