Police: Argument leads to gunfight at Parkway Village basketball courts 

Posted 8:10 pm, March 26, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of shooting at a crowd at a basketball court in the 2600 block of Mount Moriah on Friday.

According to a report, officers responded to the scene at 6:15 p.m. A male victim was found with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that a “verbal altercation between two parties escalated,” and shots were fired. Video surveillance shows a female pull a gun from her waist band and hand it to male who fires several shots into a crowd.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.