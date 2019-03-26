× Police: Argument leads to gunfight at Parkway Village basketball courts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of shooting at a crowd at a basketball court in the 2600 block of Mount Moriah on Friday.

According to a report, officers responded to the scene at 6:15 p.m. A male victim was found with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that a “verbal altercation between two parties escalated,” and shots were fired. Video surveillance shows a female pull a gun from her waist band and hand it to male who fires several shots into a crowd.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.