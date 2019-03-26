× Pass It On: A deserving mother receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Children are a blessing, but they can also be very expensive. Especially when there are health challenges involved. In tonight’s Pass It On, A Horn Lake elementary school teacher balances life in the class room with providing for her special needs daughter.

Meet our play maker Kristi Dudas. She wants to help Angela. “She’s been a friend of mine since the fifth grade. We have been through a lot together, and she has a daughter named Grace who has Cerebral Palsy and is blind.

In fact, Grace was born three months early. As you can imagine, medical costs for Grace’s care are staggering.

“She works here. She teaches first grade. She also runs a jewelry business out of her home, and the proceeds from that business go to her daughter,” Dudas said.

It’s time to Pass It On. We are passing on $300 from News Channel 3, and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor. We’re also passing on extra $500, for a total of $1,100.

Once we were in the school, we headed down the hallway to Angela’s class. “I am here to pass it on to you, my dear friend . My life long friend,” Dudas said. She counted out the cash to Angela’s surprise.

Angela then told us about her daughter, Grace. “She was born one pound, five ounces. And so we’ve been through a lot of struggles, and we’re not very far from having to have double hip surgery for her. So we’re not done with the struggles. It’s life long.”