Mother accused of intentionally crashing into sister’s car with children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother was arrested after her family says she intentionally crashed into her sister’s car, putting several people, including two small children, in danger.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Keltner Cove Monday afternoon. That’s where they met a woman who identified herself as Cheri Reese’s sister.

The woman told police she had just arrived at the home when Reese’s husband approached and asked her to take the couple’s two small children- ages two and four years old – to another location. The woman didn’t go into detail about what was going on, but told authorities she agreed to his request.

The children were loaded into the sister’s car and that’s when Cheri Reese allegedly drove her vehicle into the side of it in an apparent attempt to hit her husband. The sister, her boyfriend and the two children were inside the car at the time.

Police noted that the sister’s car sustained heavy damage.

Cheri Reese was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism.