Man charged after shooting at El Corral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was arrested after being accused of firing shots in the parking lot of a business in northeast Memphis.

According to police, Elvin Diaz was charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm after the March 17 shooting at El Corral on Macon Road.

A witness told police he had just escorted Diaz out of the establishment and was heading back inside when he heard shots being fired. He turned around to see Diaz firing shots and another man fall to the ground.

He said after the shooting Diaz fled the scene in a white SUV.

Several days later, authorities said they received a Crime Stoppers tip after video of the suspect was released to the media. The tipster gave police the suspect’s name and where he worked.

Diaz was picked up and later admitted to police he was there. However, he denied firing the gun.