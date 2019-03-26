Live at 9: Operation Comeback, Nishta Mehra & the C-SPAN bus

Operation Comeback

Some repeat offenders in Shelby County and Memphis have a chance to set themselves on the right path with some help. The year-long intervention program called Operation Comeback puts participants face-to-face with law enforcement and social service providers.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich was here to discuss their latest efforts.

Community summit on violence

A traumatic injury or experience isn't easy for anyone of any age, but it's especially hard for children. Now, healthcare officials here in the Mid-South are working together to help. Dr. Regan Williams with Le Bonheur Children's Hospital joined us to talk about an upcoming summit that will focus on the response to community violence.

Author Chat with Nishta Mehra

It's the portrait of a family -painted by someone deep in the heart of it - and their experiences with some of the most highly charged conversations in our culture. The book is called "Brown, Black, White: An American Family at the Intersection of Race, Gender, Sexuality, and Religion."

The C-SPAN bus

It's high tech, interactive and traveling across the country to give a front-row-seat to democracy. C-SPAN's bus will make stops across the Mid-South over the next two days to engage students, teachers and the community.

First, they were at Marion High School in Arkansas.