× Inmate who escaped Louisiana jail caught at local Walmart

BATON ROUGE, La.— An inmate who escaped from a Louisiana jail over the weekend has been caught in Tennessee.

News outlets report 37-year-old Jimmy Wayne Gioele was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday. He now awaits transportation back to the West Baton Rouge jail in Louisiana.

Authorities said he escaped custody while taking out the facility’s trash on Saturday morning. He was serving time for offenses including burglary and possession of meth.

Memphis police said Gioele was trying to pick up a money order at the Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard when he was taken into custody. Authorities said the car he was driving turned out to be stolen from Baton Rouge.

He was set to be released in December. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said Gioele will now be charge with simple escape.