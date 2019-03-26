× Hearing reset for Marion police officer accused of stealing drugs

MARION, Ark. — There’s another delay in the case of a Marion police officer charged with taking drugs from a police evidence room.

Freddy Williams is accused of going into an unauthorized evidence room on several occasions and pocketing marijuana and pills.

He was supposed to appear in Marion Court on Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing on charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and violating the rules of conduct.

His name was clearly listed on the docket. But when Williams never surfaced, his case was reset to April 16.

A special prosecutor will likely be brought since, as a police officer, Williams is familiar with the court staff. But a motion for discovery filed by Williams’s lawyer hints at where the case may be going.

Not only is Williams’ attorney asking for a list of witnesses, they’re also asking for copies of disciplinary records of any law enforcement officers they want as a witness.

Witnesses would likely include Brannon Hinkle and Dustin Laws, the narcotics officers who set up surveillance video that reportedly shows Williams going into the drug evidence room and stealing evidence.

Hinkle and Laws have since left the Marion Police Department.

WREG was told that several complaints were made to Marion Police about Lieutenant Williams’ conduct, but when we reviewed his file we did not see them.