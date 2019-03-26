× Former employee accused of stealing money, equipment from pool business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of stealing thousand of dollars worth of equipment and money from a pool business.

According to police, Eric Innis was fired after the owner of Nature’s Path Pool and Landscape accused him of using the company’s credit card to get at least $2,000 worth of cash back following transactions at a gas station in the 600 block of North Mendenhall.

Around the same time, the owner said that they also discovered that equipment was missing from the company’s storage unit.

On March 15, police said Innis showed up at Brewer Pool at 6620 Summer Avenue trying to sell numerous pool related items. Innis reportedly handed a complete list of items he was wishing to sell and that was eventually compared to the missing items at Nature’s Path Pool and Landscape.

Authorities said the lists matched.

Innis was arrested and charged with theft of property.