Five charged in deadly Middleton, Tennessee shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people have been charged in connection with a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman in Hardeman County.

Deon Edward Turner was killed and a woman was injured Friday in a shooting in the 700 block of Britts Chapel Lane in Middleton.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that Kaci Bercham, Terry Martindale, Michael Mayfield, Betty Sparks and Steven Sparks were responsible for the crime.

On Monday, law enforcement officers charged Bercham, Martindale, Mayfield, Betty Sparks and Steven Sparks with one count each of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery, attempted criminal Homicide, criminal homicide, and attempted first-degree murder, TBI said.

All five are currently in the Hardeman County Jail. No bonds have been set.