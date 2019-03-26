Authorities: Arkansas woman to be sentenced after pleading guilty to rape charge

Veronica Blake

WYNNE, Ark. — A Wynne woman will be sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to rape earlier this month.

Veronica Blake faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting nine juveniles back in 2017, prosecutors say. She’s expected to serve at least 17-and-a half years.

Until the plea deal, she was also facing charges of incest, computer child pornography and sexual indecency with a minor. Those charges were dropped as part of the deal.

Authorities in Arkansas said the allegations came to light after they received a report of sexual assault against three juveniles. During that  investigation they discovered other victims and learned that Blake had made contact with them using social media.

 

