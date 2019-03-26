× Parkin, Arkansas mayor arrested after allegedly slapping nephew

PARKIN, Ark. — The mayor of Parkin, Arkansas, was arrested for assault after allegedly slapping her nephew in front of police officers.

The incident started March 8 when the victim, a mechanic, was working on a city government vehicle.

His aunt — Parkin Mayor Diane Patterson — came and wanted to drive the car.

Patterson started the vehicle and backed it into a pine tree, according to a police affidavit. She then drove at a high speed and hit hit the back porch of the victim’s house.

When the victim asked Patterson if she was okay, Patterson seemed shocked and said, “yes,” the report said.

Officers got to the scene, and the Patterson told them the victim tried to sabotage the vehicle so she would wreck it. When the victim told police he did not sabotage the vehicle, Patterson allegedly slapped him in the face with an open hand.

Damage was done to the front and back of the car.

Deputies said both parties are in court Tuesday to have the charge dismissed, as the victim no longer wants to prosecute.