Anderson fired at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has fired men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson after an eight-year tenure in which he made three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement Tuesday that “I have made a decision that a change in leadership will best position our men’s basketball program for future success.”

Anderson posted a 169-102 mark at Arkansas. The Razorbacks went 18-16 and lost to Indiana in the second round of the NIT this season after making consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018.

Arkansas hired Anderson in 2011 after he went 111-57 in five seasons at Missouri, including NCAA appearances in each of his last three years. He was an assistant at Arkansas from 1989-2002.

Yurachek said Arkansas hasn’t “sustained a consistent level of success against the most competitive teams in the nation to enable us to compete for SEC and NCAA championships on an annual basis.”