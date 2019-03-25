Woman says 4-year-old shot himself in hand after finding gun in Parkway Village home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a 4-year-old injured himself while playing with a gun in Parkway Village on Sunday.

Police say the child found the gun under a bed, began playing with it and injured himself. Somehow the child's family ended up at a nearby McDonald's where paramedics took over.

"It was like 10 or 12 police cars out here last night, so I'm not really sure," a neighbor said.

The boy's mother tells WREG he shot himself in the hand.

This is just the latest in a string of accidental shootings involving children. In 2018, police say Katrena Blackshire left a gun in her car. Her 13-year-old son found it, and shot and killed his sister. Then, police say Gari Settles' 4-year-old son shot and killed himself after getting a hold of a gun that was left out in his home. Both parents face felony charges, including reckless homicide.

In the latest case, police say they're still looking into details.

"People make mistakes. It prob was a mistake. I don't know what happened, so I can't say," a neighbor said."I hope they get everything situated."

Police want to remind people the importance of using gun locks. You can get one for free at any police precinct or community center.