SWAT team, negotiators called to barricade situation at Millington motel

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Authorities in Millington were called to a motel after an individual allegedly barricaded themselves inside.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, their SWAT team and negotiators were called to the Admiralty Inn Hotel at 4845 Cuba-Millington Road by officers with the Millington department.

They said someone at that location had barricaded themselves inside a room.

Parts of the road were blocked off to passing traffic as officers work the scene.