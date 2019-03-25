SWAT team, negotiators called to barricade situation at Millington motel
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Authorities in Millington were called to a motel after an individual allegedly barricaded themselves inside.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, their SWAT team and negotiators were called to the Admiralty Inn Hotel at 4845 Cuba-Millington Road by officers with the Millington department.
They said someone at that location had barricaded themselves inside a room.
Parts of the road were blocked off to passing traffic as officers work the scene.
35.350315 -89.902651