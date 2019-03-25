SWAT team, negotiators called to barricade situation at Millington motel

Posted 12:06 pm, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:19PM, March 25, 2019

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Authorities in Millington were called to a motel after an individual allegedly barricaded themselves inside.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, their SWAT team and negotiators were called to the Admiralty Inn Hotel at 4845 Cuba-Millington Road by officers with the Millington department.

They said someone at that location had barricaded themselves inside a room.

Parts of the road were blocked off to passing traffic as officers work the scene.

 

 

Google Map for coordinates 35.350315 by -89.902651.

