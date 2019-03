× Shelby County Schools look to hire truck drivers, substitute nutrition support

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A hiring event will take place this week which seeks to fill positions within the Shelby County School system.

The event will be held Thursday, March 28 at the American Job Center at 3040 Walnut Grove Road.

Team members from the district will be on hand at that time to speak with those interested in positions as truck drivers and substitute nutrition service support.