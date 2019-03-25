Redbirds receive National Championship rings while Cardinals get the win in the Battle of the Birds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The St. Louis Cardinals were in town Monday night to take on the Redbirds in the Battle of the Birds. There were plenty of fans at AutoZone Park to see their favorite Cardinals players like Yadier Molina. They also got to see the Redbirds receive their Triple-A National Championship rings.

As far as the exhibition, Marcell Ozuna looking mid-season form belts this three run homer off teammate Adam Wainwright. It's 3-1 Cards.

Michael Wacha saw the mound as well. He'd get Lane Thomas swinging.

As the Cards showing off some defense before the night was over, Adolis Garcia with a fly towards first base and a diving catch takes away a bloop single.

The Cards go on to beat the Redbirds 6-3. St. Louis opens up the regular season on Thursday against the defending NL Central Champions, Milwaukee.