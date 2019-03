× Police: Suspects flee scene after shooting two people in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in the 3100 block of Madewell Monday night.

Officers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. A male victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, and a female was taken in critical.

Two suspects wearing white tees and blue jeans fled the scene on foot. This is an ongoing investigation.