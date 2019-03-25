× Police: Man shot two kids while attacking ex-girlfriend in Parkway Village home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police say he shot inside of a Parkway Village home several times Friday night, hitting two children.

“My wife and I were both sound asleep, and all of a sudden we heard, ‘pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” neighbor Louis Bomar said. He says the sound of gunshots was a scary wake-up call. “I thought that was mighty close. It couldn’t be fireworks.”

Bullet holes in his neighbor’s window serve as a reminder of the terror. “There were seven police cars. They had the whole area roped off,” he said.

Police say it all started when Eric Robinson tried breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house in the 2800 block of Clearbrook Street through a window. She told detectives she let him in to keep down the arguing, and he attacked her while her children were watching.

“We’ve known her for so long, and her kids are the very best at being raised. We just love all of them,” Bomar said.

Officers say one of the woman’s kids tried holding Robinson down while she called 911. At one point, the woman grabbed a golf club and started swinging it as she tried to get Robinson out of the house.

That’s when Robinson reportedly started shooting. According to a report, he fired five to seven shots inside the home. To make matters worse, two of the kids were shot. One was shot in the ankle, and the other was shot in the thigh.

“That’s wrong. You shouldn’t have no gun around kids, period,” neighbor Annie Williams said. “They shouldn’t go through this. This isn’t their fault.”

Thankfully, the kids are going to be okay. Robinson faces six counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and more. He was given a $500,000 bail.