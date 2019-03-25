× Aggravated assault turns deadly in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a man died following an aggravated assault in Parkway Village.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 3400 block of Mediterranean around 2 a.m. Sunday and found a man suffering from an undisclosed injury.

He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but police said Monday morning that he did not survive his injuries.

Police didn’t say if they have a suspect in custody, but stated the incident stemmed from an argument.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.