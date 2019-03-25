× Parents facing charges after 4-year-old injured by bullet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents of a 4-year-old are facing charges after police say their son was grazed by a bullet.

It happened Sunday night on Sophia Street in Parkway Village. Police say the boy found a gun under a bed.

The boy’s parents drove him to a McDonald’s on Winchester, where paramedics took over.

He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Both parents face felony charges including reckless homicide.

The child’s mother says he shot himself in the hand. She did not show up for a scheduled interview with WREG,

It’s just the latest in a string of accidental shootings involving children.

Just last year, police say Katrena Blackshire left a gun in her car. Her 13-year-old son found it and shot and killed his sister. And then, police say, Gari Settles left a gun out at home. His 4-year-old son found it and shot and killed himself.

Police want to remind people and stress the importance of using gun locks. You can get one for free at any police precinct or community center.