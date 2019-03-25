Overnight storms knock over TV crew’s tents, creating a big mess along Front, Beale

Posted 6:40 am, March 25, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Crews are working to clean up a huge mess after overnight storms sent two tents tumbling over along Beale and Front Street.

WREG’s Melissa Moon said a TV crew had been filming in the area and had set up the tents over the weekend.

Early Monday morning, strong winds rolled through the Mid-South, knocking over the tents, one of which was designated as an area for the crew to eat. Tables and other dining-related objects were blown across the street, creating a big mess.

The TV crew arrived early Monday morning to start the cleanup.

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.