Overnight storms knock over TV crew’s tents, creating a big mess along Front, Beale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews are working to clean up a huge mess after overnight storms sent two tents tumbling over along Beale and Front Street.

WREG’s Melissa Moon said a TV crew had been filming in the area and had set up the tents over the weekend.

Early Monday morning, strong winds rolled through the Mid-South, knocking over the tents, one of which was designated as an area for the crew to eat. Tables and other dining-related objects were blown across the street, creating a big mess.

The TV crew arrived early Monday morning to start the cleanup.