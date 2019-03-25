× One dead, second person injured following shooting in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man was killed and another rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday evening in Holly Springs.

According to police, officers with the Holly Springs department received a call from the 100 block of Chatham Drive around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found a man in the yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was to be airlifted to the Regional Medical Center for treatment, but he didn’t make it to the airstrip.

Another man was also shot. He was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle and was listed as being in critical condition.

Witnesses said they heard about 30 shots and saw a silver car speeding from the area.

There are no suspects at this time.