× New Summer Work Experience program to put 200 to work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has announced the creation of a new summer work experience for youth and young adults.

The seven-week Summer Work Experience will employ approximately 200 people to work across the county during the upcoming summer months.

“This program is a great opportunity for students and young adults to gain experience in the working world,” said Harris. “We have identified a variety of opportunities for 200 youth to have a meaningful work experience, enhance their community, and earn a paycheck in the process.”

According to the mayor’s office, there are two separate programs within the Summer Work Experience. The Youth Conservation League will work to enhance our communities while teaching youth ages 16 to 18 about employment opportunities in environmental protection and water preservation.

Those who participate in this section will earn $10 per hour and work from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those selected to the Youth Workforce League will work in local officers while developing administrative skills.

Participants must have a high school diploma or equivalent. They will make $12 per hour.

The program is also looking for team leaders. Team leaders will be over 21 years of age and will be paid $15 per hour.

The Summer Work Experience program kicks off June 7.

To apply, click here.