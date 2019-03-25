Marshall County Schools investigating ‘potential threats’ at Byhalia Middle School

Posted 9:05 pm, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06PM, March 25, 2019

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Marshall County Schools is investigating a threat that was directed to faculty and students at Byhalia Middle School on Monday.

District officials released a statement to WREG saying, “Law enforcement is investigating potential threats posted on social media. Precautions are being taken to keep students and personnel safe. Parents have been notified via Remind  and robo calls. We are awaiting further information from law enforcement.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

 

