Manziel makes Express debut but Silvers steals the show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Sunday night at the Liberty Bowl was supposed to be about one thing, and that was Johnny Manziel's debut with the Express. A game in which coach Mike Singletary said Manziel would not start in, but instead Brandon Silvers would.

It took until the second quarter for Manziel to get into the game and he looked like his usual "Johnny Football" self on his first play from scrimmage. Faking the hand off and keeping it for a 13-yard pick up and a first down. Manziel however would only play for three series in the game. He finished with 20 rushing yards and went 3-5 with 48 passing yards.

A night that had Manziel mania, ended with Silvers stealing the show. Brandon Silvers went from starting quarterback, to benched, to hero. Silvers did nothing worth being benched, other than being on the same team as Manziel. With the Express trailing by 11 with four minutes remaining in regulation, Silvers would get the Express back in it. Eventually, connecting with Reece Horn for the 7-yard touchdown, tying the game and sending it into overtime.

The heroics didn't stop there. Now this marked the first overtime game in the AAF. It works like this, each team gets only one possession, with four chances to score from the 10-yard line. You cannot kick a field goal. And the game can end in a tie. So after the Express held the Iron scoreless, Silvers would strike again, hitting Daniel Williams for the 10-yard touchdown to win the game in OT 31-25.

The Express improved to 2-5 on the year and host the Apollos Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.