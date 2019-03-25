× Manhunt Monday: Who killed Daisy Taylor?

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — It’s been more than six years since a Memphis woman’s body was found in a ditch near Marion, Arkansas. But Crittenden County deputies still haven’t given up on the case.

Chief Todd Grooms has spent years trying to find out what happened to Daisy Taylor. Investigators say Taylor was from Memphis, but she was murdered in Crittenden County.

Grooms says a road worker found her body nearly 20 miles away from her home in November 2012. The home healthcare worker’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on Grammon Road.

Taylor’s neighbor’s couldn’t believe it when they found out. “She was a real nice young lady,” a neighbor said.

Crittenden County detectives traced Taylor’s last steps, hoping to find answers that would lead them to her killer. They discovered that at 10 a.m. Taylor’s sister talked to her on the phone. One hour later, a man found her body in a ditch.

She had been shot three times.

At 12:30 p.m. Memphis Police found the victim’s abandoned burned out car on Mason Street. When MPD officers arrived on the scene, her car had been torched, along with any evidence that may have been inside.

Investigators believe someone knows what happened to Taylor. “I’m really hoping for the sake of this woman and her family that somebody will give us some information that will bring some closure,” Chief Grooms said.

If you know who killed Taylor, you’re urged to call the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870)-732-4444. All calls are confidential.