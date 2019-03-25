× Live at 9: Bill Morris, Memphis in May artists, animal rescue trivia & eating for a cause

The life of Bill Morris

From the depths of poverty to becoming one of this state’s most respected public servants, Bill Morris really needs no introduction. He stopped by Live at 9 to talk about his new autobiography.

Memphis in May artwork revealed

Memphis in May breaks with tradition for 2019. Instead of saluting the history and culture of another country, this year they are honoring the city of Memphis. Meet the artist behind this year's poster.

Trivia 4 Tails

The Fayette County Animal Rescue is a no-kill, non-profit animal shelter that is in need for some helping hands. That's why they're holding "Trivia for Tails" to benefit the organization later this month.

Eating crawfish for a good cause

It's Make a Difference Monday and The Gift of Life charity partner with Le Bonheur Children's Hospital to help kids with congenital heart defects. Now you can get some tasty crawfish while helping out too.