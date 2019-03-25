Five suspects wanted for shooting, burglary in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett Police are looking for a group of people accused of shooting at a witness after they were caught breaking into cars.

Police say it all started on Hulon and Montpelier Wednesday morning. The witness says they were headed to work shortly after 4 a.m. before noticing some suspicious movements. They followed the suspects to an intersection at Venson Drive and Yale Road where things came to a head. The witness says the suspects started shooting at the car they were in.

They missed the car, but hit a home down the street.

Neighbors said there have been more car and home break-ins in the last month or so. Some of the break-ins were captured on cameras, and the footage has been turned over to police.

Authorities say they're looking for five suspects. If you know anything, call Bartlett Police at

