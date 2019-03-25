FBI seeking leads on Germantown bank robber

Posted 3:12 pm, March 25, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI is looking for the public’s help identifying a person who robbed a Germantown bank in December.

A man wearing a white hockey mask entered the SunTrust Bank at 7770 Poplar Avenue on Dec. 7, 2018, robbing the bank at gunpoint and running away with the money in a red bag.

The FBI said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Memphis Field Office at (901) 747-4300 or Crime Stoppers Germantown at (901) 757-CASH (2274). Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI sent photos of the suspect, seen below.

