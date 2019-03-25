× Cordova woman accused of slamming into neighbor’s home charged

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova woman was charged after police say she slammed her car into the side of a neighbor’s home over the weekend.

The incident happened late Saturday night in the 9700 block of Tucker Creek Lane.

According to police, they received a call from a man claiming that his wife Jennifer Sisco had crashed into a home. He said he got her out of the vehicle, took her home and called police.

Officers said Sisco smelled of alcohol, her speech was slurred and her eyes were glassy when they arrived at the home. They also stated that she admitted to having a couple of drinks before the crash.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside that home when the crash happened.

Sisco was charged with DUI, Duty upon striking a highway fixture, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to exercise due care and refusal to submit to BAC test.