Baby Found Unharmed After Being Reported Missing

Posted 4:00 am, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:07AM, March 25, 2019

An infant at the center of a Memphis City Watch was found unharmed early Monday.

Police canceled the alert for the one-year-old just before 4 a.m.

Initially, the child was considered missing and endangered.

Police say he vanished from his home around 9 p.m. on Sunday in the 1900 block of East Raines Road.

Memphis police also responded to a deadly shooting in the 1900 block of East Raines Road on Sunday night.  It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related.

WREG will continue to share updates as this story develops.

