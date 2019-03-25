× Baby Found Unharmed After Being Reported Missing

An infant at the center of a Memphis City Watch was found unharmed early Monday.

Police canceled the alert for the one-year-old just before 4 a.m.

Initially, the child was considered missing and endangered.

Police say he vanished from his home around 9 p.m. on Sunday in the 1900 block of East Raines Road.

Memphis police also responded to a deadly shooting in the 1900 block of East Raines Road on Sunday night. It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related.

