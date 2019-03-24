× Triple shooting in North Memphis leaves one dead, two critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others are in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday in North Memphis, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Hyde Park around 4 a.m. Preliminary information from police says three people were struck in the shooting.

One male victim died at the scene, they said. Another male and female victim were taken to a hospital.

The victims know the suspect, police said.