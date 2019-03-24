Triple shooting in North Memphis leaves one dead, two critical

Posted 9:27 am, March 24, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:38AM, March 24, 2019

Police were at the scene of a shooting on Hyde Park in Memphis early Sunday. (Nina Harrelson/WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others are in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday in North Memphis, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Hyde Park around 4 a.m. Preliminary information from police says three people were struck in the shooting.

One male victim died at the scene, they said. Another male and female victim were taken to a hospital.

The victims know the suspect, police said.

Google Map for coordinates 35.172956 by -89.984388.

