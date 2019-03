× SCSO: Body found in Loosahathie River

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A body has been found in the Loosahathie River in the 4700 block of North Watkins, The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived on the scene just after 6:30 p.m. A rescue team is responding to recover the body. The person’s identity has not been revealed.

This is an ongoing investigation.