Police: 4-year-old grazed by bullet after playing with gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that a 4-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet after playing with a gun.

Officers responded to the scene in the 3400 block of Sophia sometime after noon on Sunday.

Police say the child found a gun under a bed in the home, began playing with it, and injured himself.

The victim and his family left the home on Sophia and arrived at a McDonald’s in 3300 block of Winchester. Officers also responded to that location.

The boy was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.