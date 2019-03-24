Police: 4-year-old grazed by bullet after playing with gun

Posted 3:17 pm, March 24, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that a 4-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet after playing with a gun.

Officers responded to the scene in the 3400 block of Sophia sometime after noon on Sunday.

Police say the child found a gun under a bed in the home, began playing with it, and injured himself.

The victim and his family left the home on Sophia and arrived at a McDonald’s in 3300 block of Winchester. Officers also responded to that location.

The boy was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.