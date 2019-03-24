× Mississippi school’s teachers told to remove crosses, religious items

SALTILLO, Miss. — Officials in a northeast Mississippi school district are telling teachers to remove crosses, scripture and other religious items after a complaint.

Lee County school district attorney Gary Carnathan tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that teachers at Saltillo Elementary School were told to remove the items this week from classrooms and hallways. He says district leaders ordered the items taken down to avoid a lawsuit after someone filed a complaint.

Some teachers expressed frustration on social media about the order, with one posting a picture of small crosses, religious sayings, angel figurines and other knickknacks she says she was ordered to remove. The teacher didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Carnathan says the district hasn’t previously received similar complaints.

Saltillo is just north of Tupelo.