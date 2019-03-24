× Man shot to death in Olive Branch, gunman on the run

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A man was shot to death in Olive Branch, and the police are searching for the gunman.

According to the Olive Branch Police Department, the shooting happened late Friday night in the 9700 block of Goodman Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 11:40 p.m.

Police have identified the victim as Bryan Harris of Horn Lake, Mississippi. Officers found Harris laying in a parking lot of a business with a gunshot wound to the chest. Harris was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Harris was arguing with several other people in the parking lot when someone fired several shots at Harris.

Police have identified the shooter as 21-year-old Tyease Lofton of Southaven. They have issued a warrant for Lofton’s arrest. Lofton is described as 5’8, 132 lbs, and he has large tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information regarding Lofton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111 or the Desoto County Crimestoppers at 662-429-TIPS.