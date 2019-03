× Woman critically injured after shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been injured after a shooting in the southeast part of Memphis.

Officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Dunn and Labelle.

The victim has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the woman was shot by someone she knew. The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

WREG is working to learn more information.