Two women seriously hurt in separate shootings Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for answers after two women were shot two hours apart Saturday morning.

Both women are still fighting for their lives in the hospital.

Police were first called to the Valero gas station on Chelsea Avenue in North Memphis around 9:30 a.m. after a woman was shot in the parking lot.

“Every day, every day somebody’s doing something,” said customer Theodore Cummings. “They need to get themselves straight.”

An ambulance took the woman to the hospital as investigators focused on a Mercedes parked near a gas pump.

Police haven’t released any information about the suspect.

Then around 11:30 a.m., another woman was shot at Dunn Avenue and Labelle Street in Southeast Memphis.

Police say she was shot by someone she knew, who then took off running, but they didn’t say how she knew the suspect or provide a description.

Investigators are still searching for the gunman.

“Man, it’s sad, I mean, that stuff like this here takes place, and people should be out here living and just trying to enjoy life,” James McGowan said. “I don’t get it. At the end of the day, we still have to live around one another.”

Detectives shut down much of the block and went door-to-door, hoping neighbors saw something.

One woman WREG spoke to off camera said she was “disgusted” to hear the news.

Others shared the same sentiments, saying they are sick of the seemingly endless violence.

“It’s pitiful. That is pitiful,” Cummings said. “They’re stupid, that’s what I think they is. They need to cut it out.”

“It’s pitiful. I don’t get it,” McGowan said.