Southaven man taken into custody after pointing weapon at officers

Officers prepare to leave a standoff situation in Southaven.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A suspect was taken into custody after pointing a weapon at officers on a call in a Southaven apartment complex.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance situation at the Southcrest Lake Apartments around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers found the person responsible, the person pointed a weapon at them. Police used tear gas to get the man out of the apartment.

Police said the suspect did not cooperate with negotiators and was later taken into custody after an about two-hour standoff.

The man is charged with aggravated assault and disturbance of family.

