Man killed in crash in Hamilton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed after a crash Saturday afternoon in Hamilton, police said.

Officers got to the crash at 1363 E. Person Ave. at 2:11 p.m. Four victims were all listed as critical: two men, a male juvenile and one woman.

The man was later pronounced deceased, and all three other victims are now in non-critical condition.

No other information has yet been released.