× Man found dead outside South Memphis tire shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead outside of a South Memphis business Saturday afternoon.

Police said the man was found unresponsive on the side of Mitchell Road Tire Shop at 275 W. Mitchell Road. He was pronounced deceased when officers arrived.

The cause of death is still undetermined, and it id an ongoing investigation, police said.

WREG will update if we know more.