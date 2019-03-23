× Man charged after Friday shooting at Memphis basketball court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges after a fight at a Memphis basketball court led to a shooting on Friday night.

The incident happened at the basketball courts behind Mt. Moriah Police Station. Two victims told police they were playing basketball when they got into an argument with a man, who was later identified as Kevin Baker.

The victims said Baker left the basketball court and came back with a handgun, making threats to shoot both of the victims. He then fired multiple shots toward the victims.

When officers got to the scene, Baker had been shot by someone else. He was thought to be a victim until the original victims and witnesses identified Baker in a lineup as the person who shot at them.

Baker was released from the hospital and was arrested. He admitted to firing the gun after an argument with the victims.

Baker did not have a valid carry permit.

Police also said they have video surveillance of the incident.

Baker is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun.

