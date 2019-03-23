× Gov. Bill Lee requests aid, citing $151M impact from floods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is asking President Donald Trump’s administration to make federal assistance available for government efforts to address recent flooding and storms, citing a $151.3 million impact through local and state emergency responses, and infrastructure and road damage.

A news release says Lee is seeking a major disaster declaration in 58 counties, asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make the Public Assistance program available to them.

The PA request includes the counties of: Anderson, Bedford, Bledsoe, Blount, Campbell, Carter, Cheatham, Claiborne, Clay, Cocke, Coffee, Decatur, Dekalb, Dickson, Dyer, Fentress, Gibson, Giles, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Hawkins, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lauderdale, Lewis, Lincoln, Marion, Marshall, McNairy, Moore, Morgan, Obion, Overton, Perry, Rhea, Roane, Robertson, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Smith, Tipton, Unicoi, Union, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, and Weakley.

Lee’s administration says 83 of Tennessee’s 95 counties have reported some level of damage and impact from flooding and severe weather that started on Feb. 6.

Qualifying damage for counties, cities, state agencies and utility infrastructure totaled $68.3 million. Officials estimate $83 million-plus of damage was done to the state’s highway system, with 20 emergency contracts worth $56 million already initiated.