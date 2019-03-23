× 2-seed Tennessee prepares for clash with 10-seed Iowa in the round of 32

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line, Tennessee is set to take on 10th-seed Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena in the South Region. The game tips at 12:10 p.m. ET and will be televised live on CBS.

Tennessee is 30-5 on the season. That impressive record includes a school-record 19-game winning streak, a program-record-tying three victories over top-five opponents and the second most victories in a single season in program history. The Vols spent four weeks atop the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, and for the first time in program history, UT spent the entire season ranked among the top 10.

National Player of the Year candidate Grant Williams is just the 10th player in conference history to win SEC Player of the Year in back-to-back season and was the first since Arkansas’ Corliss Williamson did so in 1994 and 1995. Williams was also tabbed first-team All-SEC after finishing the regular season as the top scorer in the SEC with 19.3 points per game. He has been one of the nation’s most versatile and reliable players this season, averaging 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 57 percent from the field and an impressive 82 percent from the charity stripe.

Senior wing Admiral Schofield earned first-team All-SEC recognition from the coaches after averaging 16.3 points per game, which ranked second on the team and fifth in the SEC, to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Jordan Bone rounded out the Vols’ All-SEC performers, earning a nod on the second team by both the coaches and the AP. The junior point guard led the SEC in assists per game (6.1), ranked second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0) and seventh in field-goal percentage (.475).

Iowa (23-11) earned an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament out of the Big Ten Conference and advanced to the second round with a 79-72 victory over No. 7 seed Cincinnati on Friday. The Hawkeyes are trying to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1999.