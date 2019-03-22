× Woman accused of trying to hit officer with car during domestic call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police say she tried to run over an officer with her car during a domestic incident call.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Jardin Place in regards to a domestic disturbance. When they arrived they asked Shreeta Ward to sit in her car so they could speak with the complainant. That’s when she got into her car, rolled down the window and began to swear at the officer, preventing him from performing his duties.

The officer said he was walking back to his car to get paperwork when Ward put her car in reverse and tried to hit him. He jumped out of the way, pulled out his gun and demanded Ward get out of the car. She refused and additional officers were called to the scene to help.

Ward reportedly became so unruly that officers eventually tazed her in order to get her to comply.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and resisting official detention.