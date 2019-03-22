MPD announces charges, policy changes after body found in impound lot

Posted 1:30 pm, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 02:03PM, March 22, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police hosted a press conference Friday to talk about an investigation into a body that was found in an MPD impound lot in December.

Watch it here:

MPD Director Michael Rallings said nine officers were disciplined following the investigation.

Most of the officers charged received minor punishments. The vehicle storage service representative, John Powell, was terminated from the position.

Rallings also said MPD has changed some policies concerning vehicles brought into the impound lot. He said the vehicle that was found to have the body was looked at, but no officers saw the body.

“Our officers, they tried to do the right thing, but they missed the mark,” Rallings said.

He also said two suspects were captured and are in custody for the murder of the victim that was found. A third suspect is still at-large.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.