TBI: Man killed, woman hurt in Hardeman County home invasion

Posted 6:05 pm, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:25PM, March 22, 2019

A home invasion turned deadly at this house on Brints Chapel Lane in Middleton. (Brooke Billions/WREG)

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in an apparent home invasion in Hardeman County, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

It happened Friday on Brints Chapel Lane in Middleton. Crime scene tape surrounded a home on the street Friday.

Deon Turner, 31, was killed, the TBI said.

State investigators are working with Hardeman County authorities on the case. They asked anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 

