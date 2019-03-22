× TBI: Man killed, woman hurt in Hardeman County home invasion

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in an apparent home invasion in Hardeman County, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

It happened Friday on Brints Chapel Lane in Middleton. Crime scene tape surrounded a home on the street Friday.

Deon Turner, 31, was killed, the TBI said.

State investigators are working with Hardeman County authorities on the case. They asked anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.