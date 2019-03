MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect accused of exposing himself and urinating on a vehicle at a Walmart.

The incident happened at a Millington Walmart on March 14. Police said after the suspect urinated on a vehicle, he tried to get into the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Millington Police at 901-873-5623 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH and refer to report number 1903000113MI.